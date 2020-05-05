Myanmar presents twice-weekly online updates

YANGON, 5 May 2020: Myanmar Tourism Marketing has launched twice-weekly online panel discussions during May that update the travel trade worldwide on how the country is responding to the “Covid-19 pandemic.

The panel discussions will be broadcasted live every Saturday and Wednesday 1300 (Myanmar Time) throughout May on the MTM’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/myanmartourismmarketing.

Over 3000 people watched the first presentation on 2 May that streamlined on MTM’s Facebook page.

Travel professionals with many years of experience in Myanmar’s tourism industry addressed questions from the audience mainly on how the country would reposition itself and prepare to reboot travel once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

As of Monday, Myanmar had 151 cases of Covid-19. In response, the government has extended restrictions and hygiene measures through to 15 May. A soft lockdown is underway that enforces strict social distancing while encouraging citizens to stay at home except for essential travel.

Citing examples of how towns cope with social distancing the panel presentation last weekend identified the tourist town of Kalaw in southern Shan State where officials devised a simple distancing procedure at the town’s central market street. Painting squares in white, the city assigned selling space while keeping vendors at least 2 metres apart. Shoppers also maintained a safe distance when browsing products.

“Tourism industry is facing an unprecedented challenge, but we have to be resilient, and we have to be prepared and also hope for a post-virus bounce,” said Myanmar Tourism Marketing chairperson, May Myat Mon Win. “MTM is encouraging travellers to ‘Stay Safe – Stay Home – Visit Myanmar Later’ campaign as we need to keep the travel spark alive.”