Covid-19 claims life of Phuket hotelier

PHUKET, 7 May 2020: A popular hotel general manager John Gill, 69, passed away Tuesday after being hospitalised and diagnosed 24 March with Covid-19. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

An Austrian national who worked in Thailand’s hotel industry for more than three decades, he was most recently general manager of the Manathai Resort on Khao Lak beach, Phangnga province, about 100 km north of Phuket Island.

He is best known for a long stint at the Dusit Resort and Polo Club in Hua Hin where he served as the director of sales and resident manager. He also served as general manager of the Kata Group’s Phuket Orchid Resort and Spa and managed hotels overseas including Kathmandu Nepal.