PATA teams up with research agency

BANGKOK, 5 May 4, 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association sealed a new partnership with TCI Research, a leading travel data intelligence agency.

Under the agreement, TCI Research will be the sole content contributor to the industry-related data-focused article for both editions of Issues & Trends 2020. They will also have the opportunity to share market trends, data and analysis with PATA members.

TCI Research fuels destinations’ success through data, setting global proprietary standard analytic solutions for all-size DMOs and travel verticals, with a focus on visitor experience, destination reputation and resident sentiment, combining hybrid analytics sourced from surveys and social/big data.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents a severe threat to the world economy and, in particular, the global travel and tourism industry,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

“Our partnership with TCI Research allows our members to leverage their data and insights to build a more resilient, responsible, sustainable and stronger travel and tourism industry, and I look forward to working with them towards this goal.”

The first edition of Issues & Trends by TCI Research, providing 19 recommendations to battle the Covid-19 impact on destination reputation, will be available on the PATA Store 19 May.