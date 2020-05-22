Marriott reopens with a discount perk

HUA HIN, 22 May 2020: Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa reopened its doors this week as lockdown measures relaxed in Thailand that will now allow locals and expatriate residents to visit Hua Hin without restrictions.

To mark the reopening, the hotel launched a promotion targeting Thai residents and expatriate residents to drum up some business to compensate for the massive loss of international visitors who would usually be staying in Hua Hin.









Tagged “Stylish Seafront Staycations” guests who book superior, deluxe sea view or deluxe pool rooms get daily breakfasts for two, early 1000 check-in and late 1800 check-out for THB5,000 a night. This promotion is valid for bookings and stays between now and 30 June 2020.

The majority of the hotel’s facilities are operational again, with safety measures put in place at all restaurants minus the traditional breakfast and dinner buffets.

Some hotel facilities will remain closed though, including bars, the lobby lounge and Kid’s Club. Alcoholic beverages will be available for takeaway only and may not be consumed in the restaurants until further notice.