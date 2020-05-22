Vietnam extends visa stays

HANOI, 22 May 2020: Vietnam’s Immigration Department has confirmed that all foreigners who entered Vietnam after 1 March 2020 on visa exemptions, e-visas or tourism visas will be given automatic stay extensions at no charge until 30 June 2020.

The concession followed a barrage of complaints by foreigners stranded in the country who alleged they were charged a much as USD750 per person to extend their visas through third party agencies.

Travellers still in the country should declare their temporary residence to local police, through their landlords or hotels, and must complete Vietnam’s online health declaration.

Visitors who entered the country before 1 March may be considered for the extension, provided they can show an official letter from their embassy or consulate stating they were unable to leave the country due to exceptional reasons such as a travel or flight ban.

Foreigners who have undergone quarantine or treatment for Covid-19 in Vietnam are also eligible for the extension. They must present their certification documents to immigration officials when leaving Vietnam.

For questions about the new policy, call Vietnam’s Immigration Department at 024 3938 7320.

Laos

Foreigners are currently not allowed to enter Laos except in emergency situations. Passenger flights out of Laos have stopped, and land borders remain closed.

Worldwide travel advisories

Azerbaijan

All flights to and from Azerbaijan are suspended, and movement between cities remains prohibited. The government has lifted some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Bahamas

Authorities announced that international travel remains suspended until 1 July, excluding cargo and repatriation flights, for which the passengers are required to have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Egypt

There is a curfew from 2100 to 0600. It will change from 1700 to 0600 during Eid from 24 to 29 May. All public transport and travel between governorates are suspended. Shops, restaurants, and public spaces are closed. Flights to and from Egypt remain suspended. There are still some charter flights.

El Salvador

Commercial flights leaving El Salvador have mostly been suspended, but unscheduled flights may become available at short notice, including with United Airlines. Book directly with the airlines and arrive at the airport early on the day of the flight. If you are departing El Salvador on a United Airlines flight, you will need an authorisation issued by the US Embassy to board the flight.

If you’re staying in El Salvador be aware there’s a nationwide quarantine. You can only leave your accommodation in limited circumstances. If you do go outside, you must wear a face mask at all times. If you don’t comply with movement restrictions, you could be jailed or be sent to a quarantine centre.

Germany

Temporary land border controls are in place between Germany and France, Austria, and Switzerland. Border checks will continue until at least 15 June. This also applies to air borders with Italy and Spain. Border controls are in place with Denmark. Travellers are required to provide appropriate proof and need a valid reason to enter Germany.

By 30 May, all federal states will permit hotels to accept bookings for leisure travel. Cafes, restaurants and shops are open. The German government strongly recommends social distancing and the use of face masks in public. Masks are mandatory in shops.

India

Updated reports indicate that all domestic and international passenger flights through India are suspended until 31 May. Cargo, humanitarian and repatriation flights were exempt from the ban.

Kenya

Measures are in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 and are being strictly enforced. Non-essential movement is restricted. All movement in and out of the Nairobi suburb of Eastleigh and the Mombasa suburb of Old Town is banned, due to the high numbers of Covid-19 infections. There is an overnight curfew, and inter-county travel is restricted. The borders with Tanzania and Somalia are closed. You’re required to wear a face mask in public.

Italy

As of 18 May, free movement within the same region is allowed (you no longer require a self-declaration form) – unless regional authorities decide otherwise.

Some regional decrees may be more or less restrictive than the national decree. Movement between regions isn’t allowed unless for valid work purposes, health reasons, emergencies or if returning to one’s residence. You’re able to travel across regions to an airport to connect with a flight. Self-declaration forms are still required for all movement across regions. In public spaces, you must follow social distancing protocols (use of face coverings/protective masks and maintain adequate social distancing between people).

Morocco

The Moroccan government has extended the country’s Health State of Emergency until further notice. All non-essential movement is prohibited. You’re only allowed to go out to work, shop for groceries and medical supplies, or for emergencies.

Zambia

If you’re entering Zambia, you are required to undergo mandatory testing and quarantine for at least 14 days in a designated institution or facility at your own cost. You won’t be allowed to leave Zambia until the mandatory quarantine period has been completed. Face masks must be worn in public. There are reports that land borders are being closed to non-essential traffic, with little or no notice.

(Source: government travel advisories)