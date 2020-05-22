Bamboo ready to fly to Prague

HANOI, 22 May 2020: An optimistic Bamboo Airways has reopened reservations as it plans to resume international flights during July.

A new flight from Hanoi to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic is now open for reservations. The service will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a start date pencilled in for 25 October.

Its first service to Europe has been on and off since mid-2019, mainly off due to economic reasons and now the global Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the airline postponed the launch of the Prague flight to sometime in 2021.

Timetable information from Airlineroute indicates the airline has a reopened reservations for a daily Hanoi – Kaohsiung (Taipei) A321 flight effective 1 July. In addition, the airline hopes to resume its daily Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service also 1 July using a 787-9 aircraft.

Reservations have reopened for a daily Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon due to start 1 September using an A321.

A daily Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan service is now scheduled for a relaunch 1 July, and a daily Danang – Seoul Incheon should start 1 September.