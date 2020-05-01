Bamboo Airways resumes flights

HANOI, 1 May 2020: Vietnam’s youngest airline, Bamboo Airways, will resume international services at the end of October.

All international flight inventory has been flagged “sold out” since Monday in timetables that cover services until 24 October when the airline switches to a “winter timetable valid through to the end of April 2021.

According to Airlineroute timetable information bookings are open for international flights starting 25 October.

From its Hanoi base, the airline will serve Kaohsiung in Taiwan with a daily flight using an Airbus A320 neo.

A twice-weekly daily Dreamliner 787-9 flight will serve Prague in the Czech Republic. A daily Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft will fly daily to Seoul Incheon in South Korea.

Other services due to restart in October include Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon, South Korea, Danang – Seoul Incheon, South Korea, Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The airline resumed some domestic 16 April on the busy Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City route followed by flights from Hanoi to Danang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh province, 20 April.

Other flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Danang, Haiphong, Than Hua, Quy Nhon and Vinh also resumed 20 April

