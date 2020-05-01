Van Don airport reopens

QUANG NINH, Vietnam, 1 May 2020: Van Don International Airport, a gateway for travellers bound for Halong Bay in northern Quang Ninh province, will reopen for flights 4 May.

The decision comes after Vietnam reached 14 days without any new cases of Covid-19. The country also partially relaxed social distancing measures and introduced flights between major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang.

Low-cost airline, Vietjet, will start daily flights on the Van Don-Ho Chi Minh City route, 4 May followed by Vietnam Airlines offering four weekly flights from 16 May and Bamboo Airways flying daily on the route from 1 June, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam Airlines will offer three flights a week to Van Don from Danang per week also effective 16 May.

Van Don Airport director, Pham Ngoc Sau, said the airport would coordinate with Quang Ninh authorities to start a tourism promotion campaign soon.

The airport should be able to add flights connecting Halong Bay’s Van Don airport with Phu Quoc island and Nha Trang in the third quarter of this year to link the three popular tourist destinations.

The airport has a capacity of receiving 2.5 million passengers per year and is expected to expand to a capacity of welcoming five million passengers per year by 2030.

(Source: VNA)