Vietnam tourism in freefall

HANOI, 1 May 2020: Only 3.7 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first four months of 2020, according to a Vietnam News Agency report based on data from the country’s independent General Statistics Office.

The report said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a 37.8% year-on-year decline.

In April alone, travel declined 94.2% recording just 262,000 trips when compared with March and 94.8% when compared with April 2019.

Vietnam suspended all visas for 30 days from 18 March.

Visitors from Asia accounted for 72.7% of all trips during the four months, down 40.3% year-on-year, with the sharpest decline of 47.7% t seen in visits from China.

Visitors from Europe fell 25.4% year-on-year, of which arrivals from Russia dropped 10.3% from the UK 34.3% from France 37.6% and from Germany 35.8%.

Vietnam began to relax social distancing measures starting 23 April, and domestic travel was expected to increase during the Reunification Day celebrations on 30 April 30 and International Labour Day on 1 May.

But accommodation establishments are still applying preventative measures recommended by the Ministry of Health.

(Source: Vietnam News Agency)