Tools to check temperatures

SHENZHEN, China, 15 April 13: Non-contact body temperature detection developed by Hytera could be another important tool to deploy at immigration checkpoints to fight Covid-19.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has affected all of us. Given the difficulties the world is currently facing at this time of uncertainty, Hytera has developed a new solution to help those who are on the frontline of battling the disease, including customs police officers, healthcare workers and enterprise staff. The solution aims to combat the spread of COVID-19 by using fast deployable, non-contact body temperature detection and communication technology.

Land border crossings and immigration or customs control points at ports and airports are particularly vulnerable areas as hundreds of travellers pass through checkpoints daily basis.

The Hytera device makes it possible to detect that someone has an abnormally high temperature at the border, helping to reduce the risk of the infection spreading at home and abroad.

Hytera says it has developed a safe, efficient and precise way to measure the body temperature of travellers using non-contact methods.

The solution provides a way to remotely detect the body temperatures of multiple persons at the same time up to a distance of 3 metres with no risk of close touch infection.

An automatic warning is triggered and sent to Hytera PNC550 PoC radio devices if an abnormal temperature is detected. The person whose temperature is abnormal can then be isolated, re-checked, and sent to hospital if necessary.

The solution saves time and manpower, as it provides a way of screening large numbers of people simultaneously at border posts, thereby getting around the near-impossible alternative option of having to check people’s body temperatures manually, one at a time, which would involve close contact.

The solution involves setting up a Hytera temperature measuring device equipped with accurate facial recognition and remote temperature measurement technology at gates, reception areas, offices or anywhere that is suitable. If someone is detected with an abnormal temperature reading, then an alert is sent via the mobile radio app.

The technology is able to recognize faces even if the person is wearing a mask. This makes it easy to distinguish between employees and visitors and automatically generates entry records detailing the person, their temperature reading, what time they passed the checkpoint making it easy to trace people.

Again, if the device detects anyone with a high temperature, an alarm will be triggered and sent to the security guards’ PoC radios and to a control centre if there is one. The solution is very flexible and easy to deploy and could also be set up in large apartment buildings, metros and railway stations.

For more information visit https://www.hytera.com/html/pandemic-en/index.html

Source: Hytera

BERNAMA