Princess extends cruise pause to June

SINGAPORE, 15 April 2020: In a continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC), Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through 30 June 2020.

The cruise line had previously announced a voluntary pause for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing 12 March to 10 May 2020.

In addition, Princess Cruises can confirm modifications to the Alaska season, which includes the cancellation of all Princess Alaska Gulf cruise and cruise tours. The five wilderness lodges, trains and buses operated by Princess in Alaska will not open this summer. We will continue round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess.

“This global outbreak continues to challenge our world in unimaginable ways. We recognize how disappointing this is to our long-term business partners and thousands of employees, many of whom have been with us in Alaska for decades,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “We hope everyone impacted by these cancellations – especially our guests, travel advisor partners, teammates, and the communities we visit – understand our decision to do our part to protect the safety, health and well-being of our guests and team. We look forward to the brighter days and smooth seas ahead for all of us.”

Each ship will have a unique return to service date, based on the previously published cruise itineraries, with some modifications, departing after 1 July. Details about the cancelled voyages can be found here.

Princess Cruises is offering two cancellation options. Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages, who have paid in full, will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid and, as an added incentive, an additional 25% FCC. Guests must use their credits on a cruise that sails on or before 1 May 2022. No action is required for guests to receive this offer and they will be notified by e-mail once the credits have been issued.

Alternatively, guests can receive a full refund for all monies paid in full on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by 31 May 2020, or they will receive the Future Cruise Credit option. Guests who have not yet paid in full will receive a refund of all monies paid.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role travel agents play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Princess asks guests to please delay in calling the Reservation Call Center due to high call volumes. Guests and their travel advisors will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations, rebook another voyage, or request a refund.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations can be found at www.princess.com.