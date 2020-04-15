CAAT extends Thailand flight ban

BANGKOK, 16 April 2020: Thailand’s airports will remain closed to international flights until midnight 30 April according to the latest update from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand

The latest announcement, posted on the CAAT website 15 April, extends the 6 to 18 April flight ban. It will now continue from 0001, 19 April to 2359, 30 April.

Domestic flights are allowed, and the ban on international flights excludes state or military aircraft, aircraft seeking permission for an emergency landing, technical landing without passengers leaving the plane, humanitarian aid, medical and repatriation flights.

Cargo aircraft can continue to serve Thailand, but if crews enter the land-side of the airport beyond the immigration checkpoints, they will be subject to a mandatory 14 days quarantine.

CAAT’s latest extension of the international flight ban will dismay airline operators who were hoping Thailand’s airports would open after 18 April, and some had already gained approval for flights later this month from the CAAT.

Both PAL and KLM had announced plans to resume limited services to Thailand late April. CAAT said it has now cancelled permits previously granted for the period 19 to 30 April.

Airlines will have to shelve plans to resume flights to Thailand to some time in May at the earliest. Privately, airline executives complained that giving just three days notice was insufficient. It makes airlines even more cautious about reinstating services in May as CAAT could again extend the ban with just a couple of days warning.

At some point, CAAT will need to authorise the resumption of flights or watch the country’s travel industry collapse lock, stock and barrel as cash flow dwindles. Booking prospects will be low even in June if there are no assurances on when authorities intend to ease the lockdown. Also, airlines require at least two to three weeks to prepare and schedule aircraft and crews. Flight bookings will also take time to return, and travellers will be extremely cautious about making bookings until they are sure the worst is over.