Passage: Philippines former Tourism Secretary

MANILA, 30 May 2020: Philippines’ Department of Tourism reported earlier this week the death of former Tourism Secretary, Ramon Jimenez. He was 64.

The Philippines News Agency quoted the DOT Tourism Secretary, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat saying: On behalf of the Department of Tourism, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of former Tourism Secretary Ramon “Mon” Jimenez Jr who recently passed away.

“We will be forever grateful to him for the growth of the tourism sector, and for promoting the Philippines as a place that is wonderful, joyous and fun.”

Former Department of Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr. (Photo credit: Holy Angel University.)

Jimenez served as Tourism Secretary from 2011 to 2016 under President Benigno Aquino III. He introduced the country’s popular tourism branding led by the slogan; “It’s More Fun in the Philippine,” that is still used today.

Puyat also credited him for his tireless efforts to shape the National Tourism Development Programme 2016 to 2022 that continues as the reference point for tourism planners.

Prior to working in Aquino’s Cabinet, Jimenez had decades of experience in marketing and advertising, having worked with brands such as San Miguel Beer, Cebu Pacific and Jollibee. He is survived by his daughters, Sassa and Nina Jimenez.

(Source: PNA)