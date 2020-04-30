STR signs partnership with SHA

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2020: STR, a data benchmarking and analytics agency for the hospitality industry, has partnered with the Singapore Hotel Association to provide tools for hotel benchmarking and performance advancement.

“I’m excited for SHA hotel members to participate in, and make best possible use of, hotel data analytics and benchmarking practices,” said STR’s regional manager for Southeast Asia Bernard Kee. “It is important that STR and SHA create a unified voice for hotel performance in Singapore. There are many benefits to single-point data collection, and STR is thrilled to share those benefits with the SHA.”

“The Singapore Hotel Association is delighted to partner with STR to bring benchmarking practices to 160 hotels and all future hotel members to come,” said SHA’s executive director & SHATEC’s chief executive Margaret Heng. “The hotel industry must be equipped with this data, and we are happy that STR can bring this to our members.”

In March, Singapore experienced its worst month on record for occupancy (38.3%) and revenue per available room (SGD81.35) due to the situation around the Covid-19 pandemic.

STR maintains a hotel performance data sample that comprises 68,000 hotels and 9.1 million hotel rooms worldwide.