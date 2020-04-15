India extends lockdown to 3 May

NEW DELHI, 15 April 2020: India has extended its nationwide lockdown until 3 May as Covid-19 cases exceed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country but held out hope that some restrictions could be eased next week in the least-affected areas to allow essential activities.

“Until 3 May every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.

According to a Reuters report, Modi offered no immediate relief to the millions of people who have lost their jobs because of the shutdown of the economy.

The World Bank has said economic growth in India and other South Asian countries is likely to be the slowest for four decades this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other reports suggested the global economy could shrink by around 30% exceeding the 26.7% decline experienced during the Great Depression 1929 that lasted for nearly four years.

Indonesia

Indonesia continues to ban all travel to the country, including transit passengers except for those who have permanent residency.

Local governments across the country are now introducing extensive restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19. Travel advisories warn that restrictions may change at short notice and are legally enforceable.

Myanmar

Officials at Yangon International Airport confirmed that all international flights are suspended until 2359 local time on 30 April. The ban first came into effect on 30 March.

Philippines

Philippines AirAsia continues to ground all domestic and international flights in the Philippines until at least 30 April. It previously announced a halt to flights until 14 April.