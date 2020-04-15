Alma resort names GM

CAM RANH, Vietnam 15 April 2020: Hospitality veteran Herbert Laubichler-Pichler has been appointed general manager at the new 30-hectare beachfront resort Alma.

He takes charge of the opening of the 196-pavilion and 384-suite resort that overlooks Long Beach, on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula.

Herbert Laubichler-Pichler.

The property has 14 food and beverage outlets and 12 beachfront swimming pools.

Laubichler-Pichler’s career in Vietnam goes back almost 14 years and includes management of some of the country’s most acclaimed properties including Anam, that also fronts Long Beach, Ho Chi Minh City’s Reverie Saigon and Nam Hai in Danang.

His experience in Asia also includes assignments at Raffles Hainan in China, working for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, and managing GHM (General Hotel Management) properties in Malaysia.

Apart from a variety of restaurants the property also features a science museum, art gallery, waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, cinema, convention centre, amphitheatre, youth centre with virtual reality games, kid’s club, water sports centre, gymnasium and yoga room and an 18-hole mini-golf course.