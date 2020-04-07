BDMS packages luxury Health Watch

BANGKOK, 7 April 2020: It doesn’t quite fit the criteria for a 14-day quarantine stay in Bangkok, but Bangkok Hospital and the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort are selling a 14-day Heath Watch, for Thais and expatriates.

The splurge on luxury accommodation under the tagline of health and wellness will set you back THB50,000. The price tag includes accommodation and full board (three meals per day) provided by the hotel.

Bangkok Hospital conducts an initial consultation with a doctor, daily health monitoring at the hotel under nurse supervision, immune system enhancing supplements from Royal Life Anti-Aging Centre (Cordyceps Mix C and Mushroom Extract) and a COVID-19 test at the end of the stay to ensure you can go home quarantine free.

The Covid-19 test alone can cost from THB4,500 to as much as THB10,500 (private hospitals).

The package costs THB 50,000 net for single room occupancy and is valid until 31 May 2020.