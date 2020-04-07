Bangkok Airways closes airports

BANGKOK, 7 April 2020: Bangkok Airways closed all three of its owned and operated airports in Thailand, until 30 April at the earliest.

Trat Airport that serves visitors heading for Chang Island on the Gulf of Thailand closed 5 April. Both Samui and Sukhothai airports closed today 7 April.

All three airports can still be used by government, military, medical and charter flights to evacuate tourists on request.

Samui’s tourism has virtually come to a standstill due to a ‘soft lockdown’ that caused most foreign travellers to leave on the last flights up to the closure deadline at midnight 6 April. Samui is now only accessible by ferry and travellers must have a health certificate to show on landing.

Sukhothai located in the northern part of central Thailand, is a popular world heritage town and where travellers commence overland tours northbound to Lampang and Chiang Mai.