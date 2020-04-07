Vietnamese airlines cut flights

HANOI, 7 April 2020: Two Vietnamese airlines are adjusting their domestic flights to comply with restrictions issued by the government authorities.

Bamboo Airways said in a press statement that it would maintain single daily flights on the routes; Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Danang and Ho Chi Minh City – Danang.

Bamboo Airways announced earlier it was suspending some international and domestic routes from 1 to 30 April 2020. It halted its Danang/ Nha Trang to Incheon Seoul service until 20 April.

The airline has also suspended its Hanoi – Taiwan service from 6 to 30 April.

It confirmed last week that it had suspended plans to introduce a flight to Europe due to the health crisis.

VietJet Air, according to its website announcements, will schedule three Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi flights until 15 April down from 23 daily flights.

The three flights will operate on the 8, 11 and 14 of April departing Ho Chi Minh City at 0900 and arriving in Hanoi at 1110. The return flight on the same dates will depart Hanoi at 1145 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 1355.