Three ITB shows knocked out

MUMBAI, India, 4 March 2020: ITB India joins its sister events ITB China and ITB Berlin, on a growing list of trade show victims derailed by the Covid-19 worldwide health crisis.

First ITB China announced its cancellation last month followed by ITB Berlin at the weekend just days before the show was due to open. Now ITB India, an inaugural trade fair bows out.

Initially scheduled for 15 to 17 April at Bombay Exhibition Centre, ITB India moves to new dates 7 to 9 April 2021 at the same venue in Mumbai, India.

ITB India blamed the cancellation on the rapid spread of the new coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19.

“There is much uncertainty in the region and around the world. The recent developments continue to be challenging, and the upcoming months are very hard to foresee at this stage,” the statement read.

ITB India said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.

ITB has just one show left, ITB Asia, that remains on course to convene this October, but travel and hospitality operators will be cautious booking space as long as the Covid-19 outbreak remains a health threat. Bets are off on predicting the end day of this crisis.

ITB India participants can reach the organising team by sending queries with regards to ITB India directly to exhibitor@itb-india.com.

The three-day ITB India 2021 will be organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd.