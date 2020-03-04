Wellness routines on Inle Lake

INLE LAKE, Myanmar,4 March 2020: Sofitel Inle Lake Myat Min has introduced the first luxury wellness programme in Myanmar focusing on holistic therapies, traditional treatments, nutrition, fitness coaching and educational wellness initiatives.

Opened just one year ago the wellness resort has 101 rooms and suites. It is now offering a Wellness Discovery package that includes a pre-arrival consultation, yoga sessions, customised meditation class, spa treatments and holistic rituals in the morning and evening.

The Wellness Discovery package sells at USD180 per person, per night. It comes with nutritional treatments using organic ingredients grown in the resort’s organic and hydroponic garden.

Onsite Yoga Master, Sudhir Thampi designed the wellness programmes. Born and raised in India, Sudhir’s expertise in yoga, meditation and fitness is vital to the overall success of the wellness journey. Guests can enjoy private and group yoga sessions as well as fitness classes as part of the package.

Sofitel Inle Lake Myat Min is located 47 km from Heho Airport, and 600 km from Yangon, which is a one-hour flight away. From the airport, guests can arrive at the resort via the resort’s land or lake transfer service.