THAI suspends flights to Italy

BANGKOK 12 March Thai Airways International has announced it will suspend flights to and from Italy, effective 13 and 15 March, after Italy introduced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

The airline’s vice president sales, Nond Kalinta, confirmed the temporary cancellation of flights from Bangkok to Milan would commence on 13 March, and Rome 15 March. The suspension continues until the end of the month.

Italy ordered the nationwide lockdown, the most stringent restrictions since World War II, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Italy has the largest number of cases at more than 10,000 and 631 deaths, the highest recorded outside of mainland China.

THAI flights cancelled

Roundtrip flights from Bangkok-Rome will be cancelled from 15-29 March 2020.

Roundtrip flights from Bangkok-Milan will be cancelled from 13-30 March 2020.

Passengers can make changes to airline tickets or the route before the flight date specified on the ticket, within the validity date, or extend the departure date at any THAI Sales Office until 15 December 2020. Ticket change fees will be waived, but terms and conditions apply.

For more information about flight schedules or flight cancellations, visit www.thaiairways.com, or contact the THAI Contact Center at Tel 0-2356-1111, 24 hours a day.