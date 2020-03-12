Maldive islands off-limits

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2020: Travel advisories are warning travellers to stay clear of four island resorts in the Maldives.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi Island Resorts.

Once a government advisory warns against travel to a destination travel insurance cover is invalid.

The advisory said confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Maldives focuses on visits to Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi island resorts.

Currently, the islands are in lock-down temporary quarantine. Travellers are told to contact their travel and insurance provider for more information.

The Maldives announced recently a temporary ban on all cruise ships from entering and docking in the Maldives.

In addition, all persons who have been in mainland China (not including Hong Kong), Iran, South Korea (North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang Provinces), Italy and Bangladesh during the last 14-days are banned from entry or transit through the Maldives.

Passengers and airline who do visit the Maldives are required to fill in a Health Declaration Card and an Immigration Arrival Card before arriving in the Maldives and undergo a screening procedure.