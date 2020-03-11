EEAA says events are low-risk

SYDNEY, 11 March 2020: The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) says there is no reason to cancel or postpone events such as exhibitions, conferences and other business meetings and the Australian government should come out and say so.

In a statement addressed to the country’s chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, EEAA said it was important the Australian government “does what other governments have done internationally, and declare public events low risk for the spread of the virus.”

Few if any trade associations are bold enough to call for travel shows and events to continue after a rash of cancellations that started in China and continued with the high-profile ITB Berlin. Most of the shows said they followed the recommendations of medical authorities in provincial or national government.

In this instance, a trade association is stepping up to the plate to call on Australia to take the lead and declare events safe to attend.

The Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia chief executive , Claudia Sagripanti said: “We want to reassure event attendees that events are, and can continue, operating in light of current advice from the government.”

Sagripanti insists the industry has already responded by implementing guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the global leader in exhibitions UFI, such as additional cleaning procedures, providing hand sanitisers, upgrading WHS protocols and asking event attendees who feel unwell to stay home.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) released a statement on 8 March stating:

“At this time, the AHPPC consider that public events should proceed, but strongly recommend people that are unwell with cough or fever or other respiratory symptoms should not attend public events or gatherings.”

However, the EEAA is now asking the Australian government to elevate the message and call for calm in the community.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation. We are drawing on current advice and information provided by both federal and state governments and the recommended precautions from the World Health Organisation. At this time, there is no clear reason for events to be cancelled,” said Sagripanti.

To support the events sector, EEAA in conjunction with Meetings & Events Association (MEA) will host Covid-19 Information Exchanges in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

The Chief Medical Officer and Health Departments have been invited to answer questions from the industry.

“The events and exhibition industry is resilient; however, we need to know that all is being done to support this sector which contributes over AUD28 billion to the economy and provides 180,000 jobs.”