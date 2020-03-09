THAI cuts more services

BANGKOK, 9 March 2020: Thai Airways International cuts more flights as the Covid-19 continues to dampen travel to and from Thailand.

It marks the second round of flight cuts described by the airline’s vice president, Sales Department Nond Kalinta as a temporary measure to respond to declining bookings caused by the Covid-19 virus.

THAI is suffering massive drops in advance bookings to and from Asia and Europe the two most critical revenue-generating regions for the airline.

The airline’s VP sales said the adjusted flights match passenger demand and bookings trends. Cancelled flights are listed here.

1.Flights to Malaysia

Bangkok-Kuala Lumpur Roundtrip

Cancellation of flights TG417/418 now until 31 March 2020

2.Flights to Denmark

Bangkok-Copenhagen Roundtrip

Cancellation of flights TG950/951 on 12, 19, 26 May 2020

3.Flights to Sweden

Bangkok-Stockholm Roundtrip

Cancellation of flights TG960/961 on 14, 21, 28 May 2020

4.Flights to Indonesia

Bangkok-Jakarta Roundtrip

Cancellation of flights TG435/436 now until 31 March 2020

5.Flights to Sri Lanka

Bangkok-Colombo Roundtrip

Cancellation of flight TG307 on 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 March 2020 and flight TG308 on 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 March 2020

6.Flights to India

Bangkok-Bengaluru Roundtrip

Cancellation of flight TG325 on 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, 31 March 2020 and flight TG326 on 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 March 2020 and 1 April 2020

Bangkok-Kolkata Roundtrip

Cancellation of flight TG313 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 March 2020 and flight TG314 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 March 2020

Bangkok-Hyderabad Roundtrip

Cancellation of flight TG329 on 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, 31 March 2020 and flight TG330 on 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 March 2020 and 1 April 2020

Bangkok-Chennai Roundtrip

Cancellation of flight TG337 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 March 2020 and flight TG338 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 March 2020

Bangkok-New Delhi Roundtrip Cancellation of flight TG335 on 6, 13, 20, 27 March 2020 and flight TG336 on 7, 14, 21, 28 March 2020

7.Flights to Oman

Bangkok-Karachi-Muscat Roundtrip Cancellation of flights TG507/508 on 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31 March 2020