Pimalai recruits reps

KOH LANTA, Thailand, 4 March 2020: Pimalai Resort & Spa has expanded its network of representatives worldwide to beef up international sales.

The new appointments will help Pimalai gain bookings from important tourism feeder markets, such as western Europe, USA, Australasia and Singapore.

Other territories such as China, India, Russia and South America will also see stronger representation. Pimalai’s international representatives now span more than 30 countries on five continents.

Rep appointments

China: Heavens Portfolio – Christine Galle (christine@heavensportfolio.com).

India: Heavens Portfolio – Hita Almeida (indianoffice@heavensportfolio.com).

Singapore: Heavens Portfolio – Francisca Soelaiman (directorsea@heavensportfolio.com).

Australia & NZ: The Unique Tourism Collection – Svetlana Jovanovic (svetlana@uniquetourism.com).

USA & Canada: Buchhalter International Group – Franz E. Buchhalter (franz.buchhalter@buchhalterig.com).

Nordic Region: Bamboo Collection – Arja Mikkonen (arja@bamboocollection.se).

Russia: Onlink Services – Narjess Hamecha-Daniels (narjess@onlinkservices.com).

Germany: Mosaic Tourism – Tracy Neureuther (t.neureuther@mosaic-tourism.com).

UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal & South America: Red Elephant Reps – Pim-on Srichupeam (pim-on@redelephantreps.com).

These companies will now work with the travel trade and media in their respective regions to raise Pimalai’s profile.

“The expansion of our global network comes at a highly opportune time for Pimalai, as we move forward with plans to elevate our five-star services in 2020,” said the resort’s general manager, Patrice Landrein.