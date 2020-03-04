PATA finds a face for the future

BANGKOK, 4 March 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association named the PATA Nepal Chapter’s chief executive officer, Suresh Singh Budal, its 2020 PATA Face of the Future.

The prestigious honour is open annually to young tourism professionals in the Asia Pacific region.

“On behalf of everyone at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), I would like to congratulate Suresh on winning the 2020 PATA Face of the Future award,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

“Having worked closely with him as the CEO of the PATA Nepal Chapter, he has been a consistent champion for the tourism industry in Nepal.”

As a tourism lecturer in Nepal, he understands the importance of human capital development and empowering the next generation of young tourism professionals, PATA’s CEO pointed out.

“This has been highlighted by the growth of the PATA Nepal Student Chapter and by his assistance in bringing PATA Human Capacity Development Programmes to the country. This award will provide him with greater exposure in Nepal and throughout the industry, allowing PATA the opportunity to further its mission across the region.”

Commenting on winning the award, Suresh said: ” It is a great honour for me to receive the PATA Face of the Future Award 2020. PATA is an unparalleled public and private partnership organisation, embracing a wide spectrum of tourism industries at international and local levels.”

Holding a post-graduate degree in Travel and Tourism Management from the Kathmandu Academy of Tourism and Hospitality, he has been actively engaged with the PATA Nepal Chapter since 2013.