Phuket marathon stays on course

BANGKOK, 10 March 2020: The 15th annual Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place 13 to 14 June at Laguna Phuket, welcoming 15,000 runners from more than 70 countries and a new title sponsor, Supersports.

As Phuket’s largest sporting event and a top marathon major in Thailand, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon meets stringent international standards.







Certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) since the event’s first year, it is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. With over 80% of runners coming from outside of Phuket and 20% travelling from overseas, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia.

The event is significant for Phuket contributing THB291.58 million in 2019 alone.

“Our registration numbers are up on this time last year. Despite Covid-19 concerns, runners are committed to taking part, and we are working with our partners to ensure a safe and fun race for all.

Event planning is on schedule, registrations continue to be received, and we are confident that more than 15,000 runners from around the world will take part this year,” said organiser, GAA Events’ CEO, Roman Floesser. “We’re also extremely pleased to welcome Supersports as a title sponsor this year. They are very active in the running scene and well-recognised sports and lifestyle retailer in Thailand.”

Supersports confirmed a three-year title sponsorship with GAA Events.

Held over two days, runners can choose from six distances: 2km Kids Run, 5km and 10km will take place on Saturday 13 June as the sun sets, and the Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon (42.195km) and Marathon Relay (42.195km) will take place on Sunday 14 June as the sun rises.

The scenic course takes runners past local villages, coconut plantations, through the beachfront Sirinat National Park, and starts and finishes at Laguna Grove in the award-winning Laguna Phuket complex.

Registration can be made online at http://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

For more information:

Website: www.phuketmarathon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LagunaPhuketMarathon