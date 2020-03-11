SiteMinder launches Insights

BANGKOK, 11 March 2020: SiteMinder has unveiled ‘Insights’, a set of smart monitoring and reporting capabilities that help hotels improve pricing intelligence and distribution.

The capabilities are native to users of the channel management, direct booking and pricing intelligence features on SiteMinder’s platform.

They provide hoteliers with a single place to access clear and actionable data on their local market, business performance and guests.

The unveiling of SiteMinder Insights follows the company’s 2019 study on the biggest concerns of hoteliers around the world.

Study highlights concerns

Delivering to the increasing expectations of guests (71% agreed).

Forecasting and managing demand amid the rise of last-minute bookings (62% agreed).

Rethinking sales and marketing strategies, including pricing, because of Airbnb (58%t agreed).

When asked to nominate their key drivers for investing in technology, hotelier participants cited better management of room rates and pricing, less time spent on administration and more on guests, and more proactivity about increased local competition as three of their top five reasons.

“In spite of increasing technology to support hotels, many are still challenged with responding to dynamic rates and changing consumer expectations that demand both personalisation and the best prices,” says SiteMinder chief product officer Inga Latham. “The pervasive trend of bargain hunting is both rewarding and rewarded behaviour among consumers. That behaviour is ultimately driving the continued growth of last-minute bookings and pressuring hoteliers to discount if they want to compete.”