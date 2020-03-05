BA eases change fee policy

LONDON, 5 March 2020: British Airways is the first UK airline to waive its change fee, giving customers the flexibility to delay travel that is booked during the next two weeks.

The new policy will be applicable for new bookings from now through to midnight 16 March 2020.

The airline said it was responding to customers who are “facing uncertainty when booking travel at the moment”, and hopes the policy will give its customers more confidence, across the airline’s global network.

British Airways’ chief commercial officer Andrew Brem said: “As some customers may choose to change or delay their travel plans at the moment, it’s important we offer them greater flexibility. By waiving our change fee, our customers can have the added confidence to book a trip with British Airways that suits them.”

While the move is welcomed by travellers and travel agents, the new cut-off date of 16 March for bookings under the scheme may need to be revisited following the UK’s warning that March could see a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.

The ‘book with confidence’ policy covers all British Airways routes with changes available right up to departure. Any fare difference due to a date change will still apply.