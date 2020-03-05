HMP platform targets boutique hotels

BANGKOK, 5 March 2020: A new cloud-based hotel management platform has launched this week backed by YAANA Ventures.

HMP Master claims it will boost operational performance, enhance management efficiency, integrate reservations, sales and marketing, and facilitate staff engagement.

“Our aim is nothing less than transforming property management and digital service delivery for boutique hotels and their clients,” said Henry Pham, co-founder and CTO of HMP, which has offices in Bangkok and Danang, Vietnam.

Pham is heading the development of the integrated HMP platform in a business partnership with YAANA Ventures, also based in Bangkok, and the parent company of Khiri Travel an Asia-wide DMC.

A vital feature of the new platform is a business intelligence dashboard that lets hoteliers know in real-time which OTA, DMC or travel agent is generating most business. It allows managers to adjust rates which interface with reservation channels such as Expedia, Agoda, Booking, Airbnb, Hotels.com, TripAdvisor and many more.

“HMP operates on the principles of elegant simplicity,” says YAANA Ventures’ Mark Remijan, who is also startup CEO of HMP Master. “Also, we’re making HMP available at user-friendly prices consistent with smaller hotel operations.”

Subscription levels

There are three subscription levels, starting with HMP Direct for small hotels. It offers a booking engine, an OTA channel manager and a basic dashboard with function analytics.

The next level is HMP Master, for hotels with up to 70 keys. It gives full access to the 360-degree functionality platform.

HMP Master Pro is for hotels of up to 150 keys. For chain hotels, HMP Master Pro offers an enterprise solution, which includes customisation and a master dashboard spanning multiple properties.

Prices start at special introduction rates of USD119 per month.

HMP is being launched simultaneously in Southeast Asia and the US. It is currently being used, for example, at the 20-key, award-winning Anurak Community Lodge in southern Thailand, also linked to YAANA Ventures.

Remijan says hotel managers will quickly grow to rely on HMP’s real-time analytics, business intelligence and semi-automated report summaries.