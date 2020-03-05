Thailand recommends self-isolation rule

BANGKOK, 5 March 2020: Thailand discourages all but essential travel to 11 countries and introduces 14 days of self-isolation for anyone returning from the listed countries, including tourists.

The country public health ministry identified the high-risk countries as follows:

1) China;

2) Hong Kong;

3) Macau;

4) Taiwan;

5) South Korea;

6) Japan;

7) Singapore;

8) Italy;

9) Iran;

10) France;

11) Germany.

In its “Risk Communication to the Public” statement, the Thai Public Health Ministry recommended:

Travellers, both Thai residents and residents, who departed from any of the 11 listed countries should self-isolate once they arrive in Thailand and check their body temperature for 14 days.

If they demonstrate symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath and runny nose, they should wear a mask and seek medical care at the nearest hospital immediately and inform the doctor correctly about their travel history.

Prevention better than cure

Covid-29 spread can be prevented by frequently washing hands for the duration it would take to sing Happy Birthday twice.

Avoid contact with patients who suffer from respiratory disease.

Avoid visiting crowded places and large public gathering. If this is unavoidable, people should wear a mask.

Keep your distance of around 1.5 metres and greet people with the Thai Wei or Indian Namaste rather than shaking hands or other contact greetings.

Do not use or share personal stuff with others ( handkerchiefs, glasses, and towels) etc.

Reduce all but essential travel to high-risk countries and be responsible to self-isolate if you have visited any of the 11 countries during the last 14 days.

As of 4 March, Thailand reported 43 cases, 13 cases discharged and one death.

Editor’s note

This report is based on the Ministry of Public Health situation report posted on 2 March.

https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/file/situation/situation-no59-020363.pdf

Postings on social media under the account of the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, subsequently deleted the list of 11 high-risk countries and territories.