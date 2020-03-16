Fritz Club hosts seniors tennis

PATTAYA, Thailand, 16 March 2020: Mark your calendars, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group will stage its popular 12th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament from 27 to 29 March 2020.

This year’s category is 35+ Men Singles & ladies Open for tennis players of all skill levels. Non-members are very welcome to participate.

Sponsors comprise of Goad, hotels, events, travel, employment services, Company Registration & Property Consultants, Home Mart – Koh Patara, OTIS, VC Fabric Co Ltd, Dunlop. Wattana systems and SMCC (Thailand) Co Ltd.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, so all competitors are guaranteed to play several matches.

Now in its 12th year, the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament continues to promote sports, friendship, recreation and the value of an active lifestyle, while supporting the role of senior tennis players.

The newly resurfaced courts have been installed with new LED lights daylight conditions for a tournament played at night time.

“I had a chance to join the 11th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament. It was so much fun, and the atmosphere was amazing,” said Dr Anand Vichayanond, the current Royal Bangkok Sports Club tennis champion. “The tournament is very well organised and of a high standard as well as promoting new friendships.”

Royal Cliff aims to build a tennis and sports community in Pattaya and allow more senior players the opportunity to stay active, improve their game and get more socially connected.

In addition to the competitive tournament, participants gain a new appreciation for the sport while enjoying a community environment that encourages social engagement.

The hotel hosts the catering including snacks and parties plus three days of tennis.

Fitz Club Tennis Tournament remains one of Pattaya’s most highly anticipated sports events of the year.

Playing slots are limited, and early registration is recommended.

For more information or to register for the tournament, please email: fitz@royalcliff.com, visit https://www.royalcliff.com/tennis-tournament.php or call +6638250421 ext 2621. Registration will close on 18 March 2020.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels with a strong commitment to supporting sports communities with award-winning facilities for friendly competitions and athletic, recreational experiences.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko who has set up tennis camps at the club.

The Tennis courts designed to meet the same standard as the Australian Open, so top players choose Fitz Club to prepare for the big grand slam tournament.

It is fully equipped with state of the art facilities including cardio machines, seven floodlit tennis courts, two air-conditioned squash courts, swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub