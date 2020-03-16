Thailand zones its Covid-19 surveillance task

BANGKOK 16 March 2020: Thailand sets out its Covid-19 response measures based on three categories; disease infected zones, countries with ongoing transmissions and the rest of the world, according to a 14 March update from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

1.Travellers from Disease Infected Zones

Mandatory quarantine 14-days

All travellers wishing to visit Thailand from what the Thai government identifies as ‘Disease Infected Zones’ (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran and South Korea), regardless of the bilateral agreements must present a health certificate clarifying there is “no risk of COVID-19” and health insurance to the airline at the check-in counter to receive their boarding passes.

Travellers from Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Italy are still eligible for a visa-free stay. Due to the suspension of the visa-on-arrival privilege, travellers from China need to apply for a visa in advance and show copies of the health certificate and travel insurance along with other documents at the embassy or consulate. Iranians need to apply for a visa at the nearest Thai embassy providing evidence of a health certificate and travel insurance.

Upon arrival in Thailand, travellers from the six territories including those who transited for at least 12 hours at an airport must pass Thailand’s entry screening, including a thermal scan. They must complete the T8 Health Form (digital version available on the AOT Airports App or paper version) and provide contact and health information to the Quarantine Officers.

There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers from the Disease Infected Zones at the accommodation address stated in the health form.

During the quarantine, travellers must record their symptoms through the reporting system as required by the MOPH. If a traveller feels sick or suspects that they have a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms; cough, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath, within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, they must inform a disease control officer immediately.

2.Travellers from countries with ongoing local transmission

Under observation not quarantine, log daily routine

As of 13 March, the Department of Disease Control updated its list of countries with ongoing transmission. The list comprises of Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and USA.

Travellers from these countries are under observation, not quarantine. They self-monitor for 14 days. It involves logging their symptoms through the app, or on paper and listing places visited during the 14 days.

3.Travellers from the rest of the world

Free to roam but follow hygiene recommendations

Travellers from all other countries undergo standard entry and exit screening such as temperature and Thermoscan checks when embarking and disembarking from aircraft at all airports in Thailand. They are free to travel without restriction but advised to take the appropriate hygiene steps such as frequently washing hands, wearing a mask, avoid shaking hands and self-distance as much as possible.

TAT says the “announcement by the Ministry of Public Health may change at any time as the situation develops.”

Travellers are to keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

(Source TAT)