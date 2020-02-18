TCEB on a mission to build confidence

BANGKOK, 18 February 2020: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau’s marketing team embarks on a confidence-building mission saying 24 international and regional conventions and exhibitions that represent 40,000 participants are going ahead as planned.

TCEB said the count includes 18 global and regional conventions scheduled to take place up to the end of April in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket with 17,800 delegates.

In addition, Thailand will host six international exhibitions from now until March with an expected turnout of 24,546 visitors.

TCEB assures event organisers that the country strictly abides by the guidelines set by the UN’s World Health Organisation in the fight to contain Covid-19 and keep travellers safe.

Stringent screening is in place at international airports in Thailand. Measures include Thermoscan surveillance and health checks at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Krabi airports.

Standard operating procedures also include separation of flights and passengers from an infected origin country and other special arrangements such as the despatch of suspected patients to a Ministry of Public Health hospital for treatment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports have also issued advisories to travel agencies and airlines, instructing them to monitor and scale up health checks to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all visitors to the country.

Event venues, hotels and establishments with international visitors have been taking additional measures to prevent infection and transmission. Venue owners are installing Thermoscan cameras at the entrance to their properties and providing more alcohol-based sanitisers throughout their premises.

The six TCEB-supported international exhibitions scheduled up to the end of March 2020 are Future Energy Asia by DMG Events, Thailand Coffee and Bakery 2020 by Kavin Intertrade, CPhl SEA 2020 by Informa Markets, VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2020 by VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific, VICTAM Asia by Victam International BV and The Road & Traffic Thailand by Terrapinn.

VIV Health & Nutrition and VICTAM Asia are among the nine new exhibitions to debut in Thailand this year. The other new shows are Maintenance and Resilience Asia, ASEANBIKE, Thailand Marine Offshore Expo, The Road & Traffic Expo, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, LOGIMAT and Medialab Asia Pacific.