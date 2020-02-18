India the next big market

MUMBAI, 18 February 2020: Billing India as the next big tourism market, ITB India Conference is due to take place 15 to 17 April at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The three-day conference will provide insights into India’s vast potential for both inbound and outbound travel.

With 60 days to go, the organisers are confident the trade show and conference will go ahead despite the threat of the Covid-19 virus.

So far with just three cases, India is way down the list of countries with confirmed infections which is giving the organisers confidence that India will escape travel warnings and flights will continue at full strength.

But the turnout from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Thailand and Singapore could drop as flights reduce. Entry to India could be restricted or involve a stringent checks for delegates arriving from these countries.

The underlying theme of India’s vast potential as the next big travel market after China is underscored by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) that estimates India will account for over 50 million outbound tourists by 2022.

According to Google and a Bain & Company report, India’s spending on travel should grow at 13% to USD136 billion by 2021.

In its first year, it is being organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd.