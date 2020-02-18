Ecolodge retreats recharge executives

BANGKOK, 18 February 2020: YAANA Ventures has launched Naruna Retreats to help rising business executives unlock leadership potential at ecolodge retreats in Thailand and Cambodia.

Naruna Retreats deliver individual executive and team coaching in inspirational settings such as Khao Sok National Park in Thailand and ecolodges in Myanmar, Laos, or the Cardamom hills of Cambodia.

“At the retreats, open-minded leaders are introduced to a range of new ideas, experiences and ways of thinking,” said Naruna Retreats founder, Bruce Hancock, who has worked in personal development in Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the Middle East for 25 years.

Hancock is an accredited practitioner of the Hogan psychometric assessment platform and has a background in performance psychology. He is a Marshall Goldsmith, qualified coach.

After the retreat, executives also benefit from one-on-one follow-up sessions to track progress and implementation. They become part of the Naruna network.