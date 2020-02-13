Rosewood reflects Yangon heritage

YANGON, 13 February 2020: Rosewood Yangon opened its doors earlier this week, introducing the luxury brand to Myanmar’s gateway city.

Housed in what was formerly the New Law Courts that date back to 1927, the hotel is located in downtown Yangon surrounded by heritage buildings at the junction of the famous Strand and Sule Pagoda Roads.

“Rosewood Yangon exemplifies a perfect balance between heritage and chic modernity in this vibrant city,” said Rosewood Hotel Group chief executive officer Sonia Cheng. “We are thrilled to be a launching point for ‘affluential explorers.”

A conservation management plan assured that the conversion of the New Law Courts to Rosewood Yangon maintained the architectural integrity of the building as part of the neighbourhood’s historic streetscapes.

The two internal courtyards are entirely preserved and restored, as is the original portico on Bank Street, the pyramidal pavilion rooftops, the majestic promenade along Strand Road and the entrance halls on the building’s north and south sides.

For its efforts to restore the building, the 205-room Rosewood Yangon’s owning company received the 31st Yangon Heritage Trust Blue Plaque to commemorate the building’s historical and cultural significance and legacy.

A Chinese restaurant, due to open late 2020, will showcase Cantonese and regional Chinese specialities. A wine cellar and tasting room at the restaurant’s entrance will cater to wine lovers. At the same time, a tea library inside the heritage cage lift will offer a comprehensive, bespoke selection for guests who appreciate the Chinese art of tea as well as tea-infused cocktails.

“Rosewood Limited Edition” package, available to April 2020 consist of art and history experiences. Guests have the opportunity to discuss Yangon’s preservation efforts with Dr Thant Myint-U, Myanmar’s leading historian and writer, and founder of the Yangon Heritage Trust.

To better understand how Yangon is managing its transition to modernity, guests also get hands-on experience with Delphine de Lorme, artist and co-founder of Yangon Walls.

From now until 30 June 2020, the “Heritage Discovery” with rates starting from USD320, and “Enchanting Yangon” from USD350 offers a two-night stay, including personal butler services, roundtrip airport transfers and breakfast.

The complete hotel opening will follow in the coming months once the remaining room inventory, restaurants and Sense Spa open.