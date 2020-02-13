Dubai trip with add-ons

BANGKOK, 13 February 2020: Emirates is offering travellers from Thailand the opportunity to visit Dubai for less, and explore its vast offerings that are sure to delight everyone.

Back by popular demand, the amazing offer includes great fares to Dubai and a host of added-value perks, including a complimentary two-night hotel stay in the heart of Dubai, 10kg free excess baggage allowance. If that’s a great deal, Emirates is making it even sweeter with a free 30-Day Dubai Tourist Visa for local travellers.

In the promotion which is valid until 3 March 2020, return fares to Dubai start at THB15,000 in Economy Class and at THB40,000 in Business Class and are valid for travel between 14 February and 30 September 2020 (blackouts period apply). For those who prefer the ultimate in travel experiences, First Class fares are also available.

Economy Class passengers who book flights within the promotional period can enjoy two nights’ accommodation at either Aloft Me’aisam or Aloft Dubai South; while First Class and Business Class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two nights’ accommodation at either the JW Marriott Marquis or Marriott Al Jaddaf.

Start packing this spring season as blue skies await travellers who visit Dubai, named one of the world’s top ten cities for travellers to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet, and the fourth most visited city in the world according to Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) 2019. Temperatures often remain between 25°C to 30°C, making the city a prime beach destination for holidaymakers looking for a relaxing retreat by the sun and sea.

Whether you a first-time visitor to Dubai or have been to the city and would like to go back for more, Dubai never ceases to amaze travellers of all ages with its eclectic mix of iconic attractions, entertainment destinations, outdoor and cultural offerings, as well as picturesque skylines and architecture. Quite simply put, Dubai is a traveller’s paradise and there’s no better time to visit than now.

When booking the flight tickets on, travellers need to enter the promotional code, DUBAI20, before making payment. The complimentary hotel stay will then be booked and confirmed. The hotel offer is on a room-only and single or double-occupancy basis, with up to one child under 12 years old sharing the same room for Economy Class travel and up to two children under 12 years for Business Class or First-Class bookings. The offer includes taxes and is subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

To sweeten the deal, Emirates will also be sponsoring the cost of a 30-Day Dubai Tourist Visa for travellers from Thailand. A completed visa application, along with mandatory documents such as a passport copy and passport photo, will need to be submitted to a local Emirates Retail Office at DSOthailand@emirates.com no later than 03 March 2020. Emirates flight tickets must also be issued before applying for the visa. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates passengers will also be able to enjoy 10kg of free extra baggage allowance when travelling to Dubai during the promotional period (14 February to 30 September 2020), alleviating the stress of packing and leaving more room for shopping. As an ideal stopover and holiday destination, Dubai boasts a unique mix of eclectic buildings, iconic landmarks, delicious international cuisine, as well as world-class shopping. Visitors can stretch their travel budget with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE. Travellers flying to and through Dubai until 31 March 2020 can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30% off on retail outlets and up to 50% off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

With door-to-door chauffeur service to and from the airport in over 75 cities worldwide, luxury on-ground lounges and onboard enhancements, First and Business Class travellers Fly Better with

a seamless travel experience. Passengers travelling on the Boeing 777 Business Class enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort with wider and more ergonomic seats that recline into a lie-flat position for a restful sleep. Kick back, relax and choose from up to 4,500 channels of the latest TV and on-demand content in multiple languages with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system. As the perfect living space, the A380 Business Class offers travellers their own personal minibar and with the A380 Onboard Lounge.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visithttp://www.emirates.com/