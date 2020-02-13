Heritage Line sells new Mekong cruises

LUANG PRABANG, Laos, 13 February 2020: One of Southeast Asia’s river cruise operators, Heritage Line, is selling packages for sailings later this year on the new 10-berth ship Anouvong.

It will be the first luxury boat to ply the upper-Mekong river in Laos when it launches later this year.

“We are well on course to complete Anouvong in good time,” said Heritage Line’s director of sales and marketing Andreas Schroetter. “This particular ship will be such a game-changer when it comes to cruise journeys on the upper reaches of the Mekong River.”





Winding its way from the mysterious Golden Triangle at the Thailand/Laos border in the northwest, through the former royal city of Luang Prabang and down to the Lao capital, Vientiane, the boat will plot a course through some of the world’s most spectacular riverine territory.

Heritage Line is selling berths on two journeys. The shorter trip sails from Luang Prabang to the town of Huay Xai on the Laos/Thailand border (or vice versa) over three days. A longer journey unfolds over seven or nine nights and charts a course between the Laos/Thailand border at Huay Xai and Vientiane.

The shorter trip offers spectacular scenery, a trip to the village of Huay Palang to meet ethnic Khmu tribes and other highlights such as Pak Ou Caves, which is home to 4000 sacred Buddhist statues.

The longer alternative embraces sight-seeing on remote river sections and offers activities such as kayaking through calm, shallow stretches of the river and a gourmet banquet on a sandbank. The longer journey is also inclusive of a full discovery of Luang Prabang at the mid-point of the journey.

Anouvong will embark on its maiden sailing 29 September 2020. It is now open for bookings over the next few months through travel agents or directly with Heritage Line. For bookings made before 31 March, there is currently a 10% discount on the three-night journey.