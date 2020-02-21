Qatar Air increases stake in BA parent group

DOHA, Qatar, 21 February 2020: Qatar Airways Group has increased its shareholding in International Consolidated Airlines Group, (IAG) from 21.4% to 25.1%.

IAG is the holding company that operates British Airways Aer Lingus and Iberia.

Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker stated: “Our investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy.”

“Qatar Airways continues to consider opportunities to invest in airlines and support management teams that share our vision to enhance travel opportunities for airline passengers across the globe.”

In related financial news, Air Italy suspended business last week. Qatar Airways acquired a minority financial stake in the airline in September 2017 in the hope it could use the European airline to expand its presence in the EU’s aviation market and replace Alitalia as the airline of choice in Italy.

Air Italy suspended operations 11 February after its owners decided to liquidate the company, leaving customers who had flights booked after 25 February in the lurch.

Qatar Airways in its own statement, said it was ready once again to play its part in supporting the growth of the airline, but this would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders.