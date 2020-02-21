ForwardKeys expands data reach

LONDON, 21 February 2020: ForwardKeys, a travel analytics company, has signed an agreement to acquire Traveller Statistics from The NPD Group, a leading global information company.

Under the agreement and effective 1 May 2020, ForwardKeys will take over direct responsibility for providing information on travellers and travel trends to former NPD clients in the retail travel niche.

Traveller Statistics, which uses ForwardKeys data, is an online platform that provides intelligence on passengers travelling through each terminal building at 550 airports.

Olivier Jager

It helps users understand the passenger mix by nationality and assists retailers to benchmark their sales performance, identify trends and opportunities, diagnose issues and make decisions to drive growth.

Post-acquisition, ForwardKeys will promptly consult with its newly acquired customers on potential upgrades to the platform to enhance the insights and intelligence provided.

ForwardKeys CEO Olivier Jager said: “Travel retail is becoming an increasingly important segment for us; so, I am pleased to acquire direct relationships with several major players. As our data is already the backbone of the Traveller Statistics platform and, as we have some exciting new initiatives in the pipeline, which will futureproof our offer to clients, I am optimistic we will strengthen and grow those relationships.”

The NPD Group president, Europe & Asia Pacific, Gerhard Hausruckinger said: “As the long-time provider of data for Traveller Statistics, ForwardKeys has expertise in the business and is prepared to provide a seamless transition for the service.”