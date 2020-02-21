Langkawi welcomes artists

LANGKAWI, 21 February 2020: Langkawi island will host international and local artists at the Langkawi Art Biennale 2020.

Scheduled for 18 to 24 March 2020, more than 100 international and local visual artists and sculptors from 30 countries such as Japan, Italy, Spain, Mauritius, Philippines and Malaysia will converge on Langkawi to exhibit their artworks.

This year the event’s theme is “Environment and Culture,” two subjects that are viewed as top priorities in forward-looking traveller perception surveys.

Artists will display works in oil, acrylic and watercolour as well as mixed media, digital art, installation art and sculptures.

A group of 14 international and local sculptors will arrive 10 days in advance to explore and source raw materials such as marble off-cuts, rocks, stones, and fallen tree trunks to create their sculptures in time for the exhibition.

Commenting on the event’s objective, the organisers say “it will introduce Langkawi through the eyes of artists to the world.”

This is the 3rd edition of Langkawi Art Biennale that raised the profile of the island as an emerging destination for artists.

The island’s tourism agencies are offering accommodation and art tourism packages.

YAB Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will visit the event 19 March.

Organised by Persatuan Pengurusan Art Malaysia, the vision and mission are to turn Langkawi into an international contemporary art destination.

Exhibition entrance is free and open to the public from 18 to 24 March 2020 (1000 to 2000).

Free painting and natural dye tie-dye workshops will be conducted for the public 19 March at the island’s Art Village, Pantai Cenang as part of the programme “Bringing Art to the Local Community”.

For more details visit:

www.langkawiartbiennale.com