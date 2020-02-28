Health forms appear at ITB Berlin

BERLIN, 28 February 2020: Just days before the ITB Berlin is due to open, show owner Messe Berlin says all exhibitors and trade visitors will be asked to complete a health declaration as a prerequisite for access to the halls.

The world largest travel trade show that attracts 100,000 visitors from 180 countries convenes 4 to 9 March with the trade days Wednesday to Friday and opening at the weekend to travel consumers.

Exhibitors will face long queues at the security checkpoints at Messe Berlin entrances, on the morning of 4 March where they will need to present both a badge and health form to officers to enter the halls.

At the instructions of the local health authorities, ITB Berlin has posted a PDF declaration form on its website. This declaration will help local health authorities to identify persons who belong to the Covid-19 risk group.

Risk group checklist

A recent stay in the risk areas named below by the Robert Koch Institute (within the last 14 days):

China: Hubei Province (including Wuhan City) and the cities of Wenzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Taizhou in Zhejiang Province.

Iran: Qom Province

Italy: Province of Lodi in the Lombardy region and the city of Vo in the province of Padua in the Veneto region.

South Korea: Gyeongsangbuk-do Province (North Gyeongsang)

The risk areas are continuously updated by the Robert Koch Institute. Current information can be found on the website: www.rki.de

Contact with a person within the past 14 days who tested positive for Covid-19 and demonstrating typical symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Heath form paperwork

In its update, Messe Berlin requires all delegates to print and bring the signed document to present at the entrance of ITB Berlin. See link to PDF form at the end of this report.

The statement reads: “You are requested to present the completed form at the entrance and to carry it with you during the entire duration of ITB Berlin 2020.

“Anyone who belongs to the risk group or refuses to fill in the declaration will not be admitted to ITB Berlin. This is a precautionary measure to protect the ITB Berlin participants and the general public.”

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute continue to assess the health risk in Germany as low (see www.rki.de ).

There are currently no entry restrictions for Chinese, Asian or Italian citizens to Germany. The decision of the extraordinary EU Council of Health Ministers still applies. According to this, air travellers can be asked before landing in EU countries whether they were in corona infection areas or had contact with infected people.

Messe Berlin’s statement read: “Safety and health of all visitors and exhibitors at ITB Berlin is our top priority, and we follow the instructions of the responsible health authorities to ensure this.”

For the protection of our exhibitors and visitors, ITB Berlin will maintain additional cleaning and disinfection measures.

“Everyone should heed the protective measures recommended by the Robert Koch Institute: Wash hands frequently and thoroughly, adhere to the sneezing and coughing labels, avoid shaking hands,” the statement advised.

In response to questions from TTR Weekly, ITB Berlin’s PR manager, Julia Sonnemann noted: “During ITB Berlin English-speaking specialist staff are available, as well as rooms for providing immediate medical attention.”

“As instructed by the local public health authorities all exhibitors and visitors at ITB Berlin are required to fill out a declaration. There will be extra desks and enough blank forms (available at entrances).”

To download the PDF health declaration form

https://www.itb-berlin.de/media/itb/itb_dl_all/ITB_Berlin_2020_Mandatory_questionnaire_required_by_the_German_Health_Authority_25.02.2020.pdf

Visit: https://www.itb-berlin.de/