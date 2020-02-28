ProWine Asia reschedules dates

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2020: The third edition of ProWine Asia (Singapore) will convene 13 to 16 July 2020 at Singapore Expo after the organisers rescheduled the event from original dates 31 March to 3 April.

Co-organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, ProWine Asia (Singapore) will now co-locate with the FHA-HoReCa hospitality suppliers show.

Messe Düsseldorf Asia ProWine Asia (Singapore), project director Beatrice Ho said: “The international showcase of wine and spirit labels with that of products and technologies serving the food and hospitality sectors, make for a dynamic pairing and an unrivalled marketplace for cross-sector contacts.”

“The national pavilions and country groups, as well as major exhibitors, have expressed commitment to returning during the new dates and to working closely with us to deliver yet another successful trade fair once again,” she added.

Singapore, Informa Markets hospitality food & beverage event director Martyn Cox said: “We are pleased that ProWine Asia (Singapore) will be held alongside FHA-HoReCa. From a show perspective, we believe that the addition will add a generous amount of excitement to the show floor and expand the scope for FHA-HoReCa attendees.

ProWine Asia (Singapore) will welcome some 300 exhibitors from 30 countries/regions, 15 national pavilions and country groups as well as more than 20 masterclasses and seminars. The co-location with FHA-HoReCa 2020 is expected to draw over 48,000 trade attendees from around the world. Visitor pre-registration for both exhibitions will re-open in April.

ProWine Asia (Singapore) is a four-day trade fair for wine brand owners, producers, distributors, buyers, speciality retailers and sommeliers.

FHA-HoReCa is a leading trade fair for hotels, restaurants and café suppliers that showcases the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment and products.