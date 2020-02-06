CX: Back to manual check-ins

HONG KONG, 6 February 2020: Cathay Pacific teams are performing stringent manual document checks to confirm if passengers are eligible to travel to destinations with China restrictions in place.

Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary Cathay Dragon announced the stricter checks earlier this week.

As governments attempt to contain the novel coronavirus, more restrictions are being applied on travellers at immigration checkpoints overseas. This means mobile and kiosk check-ins that print out boarding passes are being disabled.

In the case of Cathay Pacific, the airline is now manually checking at counters to ensure passengers will not be denied entry at their final destinations.

The checks apply for passengers heading for Australia, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, United States and Vietnam.

Cathay Pacific is asking passengers to declare their travel history over the last 14 days to help them ensure eligibility for travel.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has banned all travel from Mainland China effective 7 February. The rule also includes foreigners who visited China during the last 14 days.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed it had suspended flights to most Chinese airports with the exception of Beijing.