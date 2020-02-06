Sanchaya names director of sales

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2020: Elena Nazarovici has been appointed director of sales at The Sanchaya an up-scale resort on Bintan Island.

She brings 15 years of global experience in the hospitality industry and joins The Sanchaya from The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives, where she spent two and a half years also in sales.

Her first job in hospitality took her to Sharm el-Sheikh followed by an assignment in Qatar, where she joined the InterContinental Doha.

The Sanchaya is a colonial-style resort on Bintan Island located 8 km from Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal and 10 km from the 18-hole Laguna Bintan Golf Club.

Ferries take around one hour to reach Bintan Island from Singapore.