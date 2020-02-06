Paradise Vietnam luxury cruises set sail

LAN HA BAY, Vietnam, 6 February 2020: Paradise Vietnam launches a luxury cruise in Lan Ha Bay, situated just south of famed Halong Bay.

A UNESCO biosphere, Lan Ha Bay is a geological extension of Halong Bay minus its large tourist numbers and home to 300-odd towering limestone karsts, emerald waters and white sand beaches.

Paradise Vietnam is introducing two Paradise Grand vessels, for overnight cruises on Lan Ha Bay waters. The first vessel set sail on 25 January and the second will take to the water this April.







The five-deck steel crafts measure 70 metres long and 13.5 metres across the beam and cater for up to 80 passengers each with 39 cabins with separate walk-in closets, ensuite bathrooms and private balconies.

Highlights on the new cruise’s one-night and two-night itineraries include kayaking in Lan Ha Bay, and trekking and cycling in Cat Ba National Park on Cat Ba Island, as well as a cooking class, Vietnamese wine tasting and sunrise tai chi and yoga onboard.

Passengers check-in at Paradise Vietnam’s lounge on Tuan Chau Island and then transfer to Cat Ba Island on a high-speed ferry. The Paradise Express ferry has 198 airline-style seats and six round trips daily. It cuts the ferry time between the islands from 45 minutes to 15 minutes.

The Paradise Grand ships are available for private charters, targeting wedding ceremonies, birthday parties, corporate events and other special occasions.

Since putting its first boat on the water in 2008, Paradise Vietnam has made a name for itself as the premier luxury cruise operator on Halong Bay. Paradise Vietnam also owns and manages Halong Bay’s first boutique hotels, Paradise Suites Hotel and Paradise Trend Hotel, and a burgeoning portfolio of restaurants situated in Hanoi, Halong Bay, Danang, Hoi An, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Cruises on Paradise Grand are priced from USD425 per cabin for two, with the Captain’s View Grand Suite priced from USD575 for two.