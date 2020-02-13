Bengaluru hosts biggest 5k run in India

BANGALORE, India, 13 February 2020: Jain University is organising ‘My Country Run’ the largest 5km race in India that claims to be the largest 5 k race in India.

The 5K Marathon Run in Bengaluru is scheduled for 8 March, and organisers have allayed fears that it could be cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus scare.

With a reach to more than 500,000 people and a turnout of 40,000 enthusiast runners in the first four editions, MCR is entering into the 5th edition anticipating more than 15,000 runners will participate.

For more details, log on to www.mycountry.run.

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) located in Bengaluru includes programmes focusing on information security, mobile technology, cloud technology, data science, IoT, artificial intelligence and robotics & automation.

Jain University is a higher education institute that gained deemed to be university status in 2009.