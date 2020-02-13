Travel advisory update Asia

HONG KONG, 13 February 2020: A leading destination management company, Destination Asia, issued a travel advisory update for travel partners and clients on travel restrictions in Asia due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

It noted there have been few changes over the last week except for updates from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos.

The Asia-wide travel group said operations outside of China continue as normal but with complete compliance with the WHO guidelines and preventative measures.

HONG KONG:

All border crossings have been closed, except for the Shenzhen Bay joint checkpoint, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Hong Kong International Airport.

MALAYSIA:

Sabah and Sarawak’s state governments announced a ban on all flights from China. Sabah and Sarawak have autonomy over immigration in their territories. The ban has not been imposed by mainland Malaysia. Sarawak state also announced that from 10 February, anyone entering Sarawak who has been to Singapore must undergo a self-imposed 14 day home quarantine.

LAOS:

Lao Airlines is temporarily suspending several routes to China. The Lao government has also suspended the issuing of tourist visas at checkpoints bordering China.

INDONESIA:

The Indonesian government introduced a ban on flights to and from mainland China effective last week and will not allow visitors to enter the country who have stayed in China in the past 14 days.

VIETNAM:

Vietnam’s civil aviation authority has suspended all flights between mainland China and Vietnam. The Vietnamese government has stopped issuing visas to foreign visitors who have been to China in the past 14 days, while also closing several checkpoints in the border province of Lang Son.

SINGAPORE:

Singapore denies entry or transit eligibility for travellers arriving from mainland China, including foreigners who have been there in the last 14 days.

JAPAN:

The Japanese government is now refusing foreign nationals entry to Japan if they have stayed in Hubei within the last 14 days.

THAILAND, CAMBODIA & MYANMAR:

Currently, there are no travel restrictions between these countries and China, but airline services are reduced or suspended.

